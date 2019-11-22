Locos aim to reach their ‘final’ in Scottish Cup meeting with Broxburn

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low has backed his side to overcome Broxburn Athletic and make it to their “cup final”.

The Railwaymen host the East of Scotland League outfit at Harlaw Park tomorrow in round three of the Scottish Cup.

Progress to the fourth round can be the golden ticket for part-time sides with a high-profile tie against Premiership opposition potentially on the cards.

Garioch gaffer Low is keen to see his side reach the fourth round for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

He said: “If you’re in the third round I’ve always seen that as the equivalent of a semi-final in the local cups and the fourth round is your final.

“If you get there you’re hopeful of drawing one of the big teams. But there’s a lot of work required tomorrow to get to that stage.

“It would be great to get back to the fourth round. I don’t think we can be too picky in terms of the draw because we’re at home.

“People will make us favourites and I’m quite comfortable with that.

“We’ve been given that tag because the guys are playing well and we just need to back that up tomorrow.

“If we turn up and play well on the day I’m very confident we can get into the next round.”

Broxburn upset League Two Cowdenbeath in the second round to reach this stage.

Brian McNaughton’s side are set to be backed by close to 700 visiting supporters at Harlaw Park. With a similar number of Locos fans likely to turn out, it should make for a good occasion.

Low isn’t taking Broxburn lightly and added: “It will be a good occasion and these are the ties players want to be involved in.

“If the away team take a big following it’s good and I’m sure the town of Inverurie and our fans will get behind us.

“The Scottish Cup is a one-off occasion and it’s all about the players trying to test themselves against teams from a higher level.

“I went down to watch Broxburn as soon as they won their replay against Cowdenbeath.

“I watched them the Wednesday after that, against Newtongrange, a game they won 5-1.

“I was impressed. I thought they were a good side and a physical side who play a lot of good football.

“It will be a good test for us and I can see why they beat Cowdenbeath, after watching them.

“Our lads will be well prepared this week in terms of how I think Broxburn are going to play.”

Locos are assessing knocks to Jamie Michie and Greg Mitchell, while striker Chris Angus may return after a month out with a hamstring problem. If he is able to play some part it would be a boost for Inverurie, but Low is confident his team can perform well with or without the hitman.

He said: “There’s no doubting Chris is a top Highland League player and he strengthens our squad with his presence.

“I’m also confident that if Chris isn’t available – as he hasn’t been for a month – we can deliver a big performance to get through.”