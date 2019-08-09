Loco wants to be part of title run

Andy Hunter hopes he can help fire Inverurie Locos into title contention after putting injury problems behind him.

The striker missed most of last season with a serious knee injury, but is back firing on all cylinders this term.

Tomorrow the Railwaymen play Turriff United at the Haughs and having scored in their last two games, Hunter is pleased to be back fit and firing.

He said: “I’m feeling good now. Last season was a write-off for me really because of my knee injury.

“I was trying to come back towards the end, but I probably wasn’t quite ready.

“Now I’m feeling good and I’ve started the last two games and I’ve been back on the scoresheet, so that’s positive.

“I want to get back to feeling good and helping the team do well.

“The aspiration is to be up there challenging for the league at the end.

“The start against Buckie (3-1 loss) was very disappointing and not what we wanted. But you don’t win anything in one game and don’t lose anything in one game.

“We want to go on a run to be in a position to challenge, but there will be lots of other teams in the race as well.

“For myself personally I want to play a big part. I want to be playing week-in, week-out to help us do well in the league and the cups.

“Turriff have signed quite a few new players including an old school friend of mine, John Furey.

“I’m looking forward to playing against him because it’s been a while and Turriff as a team will be hard-working, right up for it and determined to get their first win of the season.”

Meanwhile, Turriff boss Kris Hunter is taking the positives from their 2-2 draw with Rothes and 3-0 loss to Brora in their first two fixtures.

And the Haughs gaffer believes the pressure is on Locos in this game. Hunter said: “Inverurie have made good signings by getting Eric Watson, Sam Burnett and Calum Dingwall.

“They’ve strengthened to put in a push for the league and it will be between them and a few other teams.

“We’re not in their position, but we’re happy with our squad. We know it will be difficult, but we have nothing to lose.

“The pressure is on Inverurie because once you start bringing in the players they have, you need to back it up, compete at the top end and win trophies.

“There’s no pressure on us, so we’ll enjoy it and play with no fear.

“There have been positives from our first two games and we’ll keep working to improve the players and the results will get better.”