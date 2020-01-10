Inverurie Locos Neil McLean undecided on whether he’ll play beyond the end of the Highland League season

Inverurie Locos captain Neil McLean is unsure if he’ll play on beyond the end of the season.

The Railwaymen’s skipper is set to face Huntly tomorrow at Harlaw Park as Locos look to return to winning ways.

This is McLean’s 16th season with the Garioch outfit and with his contract up in the summer, the 38-year-old midfielder will take his time before deciding whether to carry on playing.

He said: “This is my 16th season and I’ve spoken to the manager Andy Low about next season.

“I’m not sure what I’m going to do yet. Right now it’s just between me and the club.

“But I’m not getting any younger so there are decisions I’ll have to make at some point.

“I’ve always said I want it to be my decision in terms of when I finish playing.

“I don’t want it to be somebody saying I need to move on – I think I still contribute to the club and I’m still playing well.

“Andy has given me opportunities to play and I want to repay the faith he’s shown in me to keep playing.

“But there are other factors. my daughters are getting older now and there are decisions that will need to be taken with my family at some point. But we’ll see what happens.”

Inverurie remain second in the Highland League, despite last week’s 3-2 loss to Nairn County.

However, they are now six points behind leaders Brora Rangers having played a game more.

McLean says it’s important they return to winning ways against Huntly. He added: “Results like last week do shoot you in the foot a bit.

“We’ve lost five games already this season and you can’t lose five games and expect to be head and shoulders above everybody.

“You’ve got to win the majority of your games to have a chance of winning it.

“Hopefully we can bounce back against Huntly and then go from there.

“There are a lot of teams involved. Formartine have a lot of games to catch up on and if they win those games they’re back in contention.

“I think everyone is chasing Brora, but you just have to win your games and see what happens.”

Huntly boss Martin Skinner will be hoping for an improvement on their 4-0 loss to Brora last Saturday.