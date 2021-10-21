Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Local boy Marcus Goodall hoping Buckie have Scottish Cup day to remember

By Callum Law
21/10/2021, 11:45 am
Marcus Goodall, left, is relishing Buckie's Scottish Cup tie against Kelty Hearts
Marcus Goodall was there as a fan for some memorable days for Buckie Thistle – now he’s hoping for one as a player when they face Kelty Hearts in the Scottish Cup.

The Jags face the side that sit top of League Two in the second round of the cup at New Central Park this weekend.

Attacker Goodall has netted seven goals this season and returned to his hometown club Buckie in August after a brief loan spell with Huntly.

Looking ahead to face Kelty, the 19-year-old said: “We know it’s a big challenge for us.

“But if we play to the levels we can, then we feel capable of causing problems for Kelty.

“It will be a really good tie and we’re all looking forward to it.

“It’s great to play for my hometown team and that’s what you want to do when you’re a young loon.

“To be part of big Scottish Cup ties is what you want to do and hopefully we can carry the run on this weekend.”

Supporter turned player

As a child Goodall watched Buckie regularly with his father Martin and those memories still inspire him.

He added: “I went home and away with my Dad every week and grew up watching title-winning squads.

“I was lucky to see that, because it was 52 years without the club winning the league before we won it at Wick in 2010.

“I’d love to achieve that at Buckie and have success in the Scottish Cup as well.

“Being there on some great days for Buckie definitely inspired me.

“In the Scottish Cup, even last season, we could have got a result against Caley Thistle and we played Dunfermline a few years ago (2016) as well.

“They’re unbelievable games and it’s really good for the club to have these games and the whole town buzzes off it.”