Local boy Marcus Goodall hoping Buckie have Scottish Cup day to remember

Marcus Goodall was there as a fan for some memorable days for Buckie Thistle – now he’s hoping for one as a player when they face Kelty Hearts in the Scottish Cup.

The Jags face the side that sit top of League Two in the second round of the cup at New Central Park this weekend.

Attacker Goodall has netted seven goals this season and returned to his hometown club Buckie in August after a brief loan spell with Huntly.

Looking ahead to face Kelty, the 19-year-old said: “We know it’s a big challenge for us.

“But if we play to the levels we can, then we feel capable of causing problems for Kelty.

“It will be a really good tie and we’re all looking forward to it.

“It’s great to play for my hometown team and that’s what you want to do when you’re a young loon.

“To be part of big Scottish Cup ties is what you want to do and hopefully we can carry the run on this weekend.”

Supporter turned player

As a child Goodall watched Buckie regularly with his father Martin and those memories still inspire him.

He added: “I went home and away with my Dad every week and grew up watching title-winning squads.

“I was lucky to see that, because it was 52 years without the club winning the league before we won it at Wick in 2010.

“I’d love to achieve that at Buckie and have success in the Scottish Cup as well.

“Being there on some great days for Buckie definitely inspired me.

“In the Scottish Cup, even last season, we could have got a result against Caley Thistle and we played Dunfermline a few years ago (2016) as well.

“They’re unbelievable games and it’s really good for the club to have these games and the whole town buzzes off it.”