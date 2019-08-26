Formartine striker Lisle’s on fire with hat-trick against Clachnacuddin

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson hailed hat-trick hero Scott Lisle after their 5-1 win over Clachnacuddin.

The Pitmedden side won handsomely at North Lodge Park with Lisle’s treble and strikes from Garry Wood and Gary McGowan easing them to victory against managerless Clach, whose consolation goal was scored by Scott Dunn.

Summer signing Lisle has bagged eight goals for United since joining from Strathspey Thistle, with Saturday’s hat-trick his second in a fortnight after hitting three against Wick Academy on August 10.

Lawson said: “I’m pleased because it’s another three points and we scored some very good goals.

“Scott Lisle was different class again getting another hat-trick, his second in as many weeks.

“Scott’s been brilliant, he’s settled into our team well and he’s linked up well up front with the likes of Garry Wood.

“Garry Wood set up a couple of goals for him again on Saturday and it’s good to see.

“Scott has had an excellent start for us – that’s what we wanted.

“It was pleasing for him and overall I thought the performance of the team was excellent.

“It was slightly disappointing to lose a goal at the end, but I can’t have many complaints.”

Formartine have won four of their first five Highland League fixtures, with the top six sides in the division separated by just three points.

United have also progressed to the third round of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup and the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Lawson added: “Nairn, Brora, Fraserburgh, Buckie and Inverurie have all started really well.

“There are a number of teams up there just now and I think the league will start to take shape over the next couple of months.

“It’s early in the season, but it’s good to have a number of teams up there and we’ll just keep taking it one game at a time and chip away. We’ve had a lot of football since the start of the season with midweek cup games.

“It’s been a busy start, but in the last few weeks most of the performances and scorelines have been good.”

Elsewhere Mark Souter and Sam Burnett scored to give Inverurie Locos a 2-0 win over Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

Keith came from behind to beat Turriff 2-1 at Kynoch Park, with Grant Thomson and Scott Gray cancelling out Mike Ewen’s penalty opener.