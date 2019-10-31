Formartine United Lisle’s delight at storming Aberdeenshire Shield comeback against Deveronvale

Formartine United striker Scott Lisle was pleased with their second half comeback against Deveronvale in the first round of the Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Banffers led 1-0 at the break at Princess Royal Park courtesy of Robert Scott’s goal.

Steve Dolan’s men could have been further ahead before half-time. But after the break United turned things around with goals from Craig McKeown, Lisle, Graeme Rodger and Garry Wood setting up a quarter-final tie with Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park.

Lisle, pictured below, said: “I thought we were quite poor in the first half. Our manager Paul Lawson spoke to us at half-time and we went out and started to play a bit and knock the ball about in the second half.

“Craig McKeown’s header got us level and my goal gave us the lead and then we kept on scoring, which is good.

“Although Vale, who had won four games in a row, could have been two or three up before we scored.”

Deveronvale took the lead in the sixth minute when full-back Sam Robertson sped up the right wing and crossed for Scott to fire home.

Colin Charlesworth really should have made it 2-0 in the ninth minute but he shot straight at Errol Watson.

Three minutes after the restart Deveronvale passed up another chance to double their advantage when Scott broke through but his parting shot was straight at Watson.

Formartine equalised in the 68th minute, McKeown’s towering header from an Aaron Norris free-kick giving the diving Grant Pennet no chance.

Two minutes later Lisle fired Formartine ahead with a crisp, low, 12-yard finish.

Rodger made it 3-1 to the visitors in the 76th minute with a thumping 12-yard drive that whizzed past Pennet before the keeper could move.

Three minutes later Conor Gethins played fellow substitute Wood through and he smashed the ball high past Pennet from 12 yards.