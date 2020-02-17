Formartine United attacker Scott Lisle aims to top 20 for the season

Formartine United striker Scott Lisle is aiming to hit the 20-goal mark as soon as possible.

The 21-year-old was on target as the North Lodge Park side defeated Huntly 5-0 on Saturday with Craig McKeown, Graeme Rodger, Gary McGowan and Jordan Leyden also on the scoresheet.

Lisle said: “I’m up to 18 for the season now.

“I scored 17 at Strathspey last season, which was my first full season in the league.

“It is pleasing to better that this season and now I want to get 20.

“I want to hit that mark and then after that I will just keep going to get as many as I can.

“It was a good win for us on Saturday.

“We were 3-0 up at half-time which was pleasing.”

Lisle has been encouraged by his side’s start to 2020.

The Pitmedden side failed to win a league game from the end of September to the turn of the year but Paul Lawson’s men have won six out of seven since the start of January.

The forward said: “I think the good run has been down to having a settled team.

“The manager has gone with the same team for the last few weeks and we are getting a bit more consistency.

“I have moved up front with Conor Gethins and I’m enjoying it.

“I was playing out wide before but I think I enjoy playing through the middle a bit more.

“I feel I can be more involved through the middle by making runs in behind.

“I feel I can be a bit more dangerous through the middle and I’m getting more chances to score goals.”

The result moves Formartine up to sixth position but Lisle is confident his side can keep pushing up the table, despite a tricky end-of-season fixture list.

He added: “We want to go on a run to finish as high up the league as we can.

“We are in good form but we still have to play Brora and Rothes home and away.

“We are playing well so we are looking forward those games.

“To play Nairn and Huntly and come away with 11 goals and two clean sheets is pleasing.”

Highland League leaders Brora maintained their 11-point gap at the top with a 3-1 home win against Keith. Fraserburgh’s match at Rothes was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.