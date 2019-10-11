Lilywhites will be test for Huntly

Huntly’s Glenn Murison believes they need to show the same fighting qualities they did against Formartine United to get the better of Clachnacuddin.

The Black and Golds head for Inverness tomorrow, buoyed by a 0-0 draw with United on Wednesday.

After a difficult start to the season Huntly are now unbeaten in four league games and Murison is keen to keep that run going.

The midfielder, who can also play in defence, said: “Clach is a good chance to get three points – but we can’t take it for granted.

“If we fight like we did on Wednesday night there’s no reason why we can’t win.

“From the Linlithgow Rose game (1-0 loss last month) in the Scottish Cup we’ve improved.

“We stood up in that and game and played well and we’ve taken it on week to week.

“Everyone is fighting and battling for each other and we’re all wanting to win, so things have got better.”

On the midweek draw with Formartine, Murison added: “We had chances to win it. Once they went down to 10 men I thought we might push on and win.

“But before the game we probably would have taken a draw, so we’re happy with the point.”