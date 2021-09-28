Liam Strachan hopes Keith loan switch can be mutually beneficial

Liam Strachan hopes joining Keith on loan can be beneficial for both him and the club.

The midfielder will spent the rest of the season on loan at Kynoch Park from Formartine United.

Strachan also played for the Maroons during the shortened 2020-21 campaign and is pleased to have returned to the Moray club.

He said: “It was evident at Formartine that I wasn’t getting as much game time as I wanted.

“So I took it upon myself to come out on loan and get more minutes under my belt.

“That’s my reasoning and I was at Keith last season and really enjoyed it.

“If I can play regularly for Keith it’s a bonus for me and a bonus for the club as well.

“I know a lot of the lads from last season and I felt I slotted in well on Saturday.

“There’s a good bunch of lads at the club so I’d no qualms about coming to Keith.”

Moving up the table

Strachan started for Keith in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Turriff United.

He was encouraged by the display and hopes Craig Ewen’s charges can improve on their position of 12th in the Breedon Highland League.

He added: “We battled well, the first was a bit 50-50 but I felt we grew in confidence as the game went on and that was probably evidenced by getting two more goals in the second half.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it and it was a good win for us.

“If we play like we did against Turriff every week then we should climb the league and give every team some problems.

“We’ve set a standard now and hopefully we can continue it.”