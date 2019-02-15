Inverurie Locos boss Cooper says season is far from over ahead of tonight’s clash with Deveronvale at Harlaw

Inverurie Locos boss Neil Cooper says the Highland League is far from “done and dusted” this season.

His side look to move up the table when they take on Deveronvale at Harlaw Park this evening.

Locos have so far failed to build on last season’s third-place finish.

But Cooper is confident his men can start putting things right against Vale. He said: “Every time we’ve played Deveronvale we’ve done well and come out on top.

“I think in the league games we’ve won them all.

“They’re always difficult games, though. If you don’t put in a good performance and don’t work hard then again we could give ourselves a problem.

“As I said, though, the attitude of the boys has been class recently.

“The game at Nairn (3-0 win last weekend) was one of our most composed performances from start to finish. I thought the players handled themselves really well considering the conditions.”

Locos are currently in fifth place in the league, a position Cooper admits is indicative of a side who initially struggled to find their best form.

“This year we’ve not been defending quite as well, but recently in the last few games we have been a bit more like us,” he added.

“We’ve been more solid as a unit.

“We’re really pleased with the way the boys are going about their business.”

Locos will be without Jonny Smith through injury, while Chris Herd will miss out through suspension.