Lawson’s focused for Formartine United Scottish Cup quest

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson hopes they can keep up their fine Scottish Cup record and land another plum tie this season.

The Pitmedden outfit welcome Lowland League champions East Kilbride to North Lodge Park tomorrow in round three.

It’s the fifth successive campaign that United have reached at least this stage.

In the previous four seasons Formartine have made the fourth round twice – a feat which resulted in a glamour tie against then-Premiership opposition Partick Thistle in January 2017.

Lawson played in the 4-0 defeat at Firhill and would love to progress this weekend and land another crack at a top-flight side.

He said: “It’s a very good record and it’s one we’re proud of but we want to go one further again.

“The Scottish Cup is a great source of income for the club if you can do well – and that’s a massive thing.

“Players want to be involved in big games and when you come out of them on top it’s all the more pleasing.

“There’s an opportunity to be in the hat for the next round. There are big teams in the fourth round and you want to hopefully be able to bring them to North Lodge Park.

“The Partick Thistle game was a good experience and I hope for the boys who are still here it has whetted their appetite for more.

“Going into this game we are hoping a tie like that can be the reward for getting through.

“For teams at this level that is the carrot to play in big Scottish Cup games against Premiership teams.

“That’s what we want and it would be great to get it. I don’t think the club has ever had a huge name coming to North Lodge Park.”

Formartine’s opposition are in a state of flux.

In defence of their Lowland League crown East Kilbride are sitting eighth, 16 points from the summit.

Manager Stuart Malcolm left K Park earlier this month to take over League One side Forfar Athletic.

A new boss has yet to be appointed with former Aberdeen player Jim Paterson in caretaker charge.

Despite the upheaval of recent times Lawson says East Kilbride will be dangerous opponents this weekend.

He added: “It’s a strange one because it can go either way when a manager leaves.

“They haven’t appointed anybody yet, but sometimes players can get a bounce from a new manager coming in.

“Their players will be up for it and player pride is a big thing as well.

“Every team at this level is desperate to get into the fourth round and try to land a big tie.

“I’ve had East Kilbride watched a couple of times and we played them last year in pre-season.

“Their team has changed a little bit since then, but a lot of the guys are still there.

“I know Craig Reid (East Kilbride defender) very well from my time at Celtic and Motherwell so I’ve been in touch with him.

“But we’re going into the game focused on our own performance and how we go about things.”