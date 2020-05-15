Formartine United boss Lawson reckons McKeown’s back to his best after new deal

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson believes Craig McKeown is back to his best after he signed a new one-year contract.

The 35-year-old defender has committed to the Pitmedden side for next season, whenever it begins.

The former Clyde and Dundee stopper is in his second spell at North Lodge Park and after some tough times with injuries over the years Lawson believes McKeown has returned to top form.

He said: “I’m delighted that Craig is going to be staying with us and continuing to play.

“I’ve made no secret of the fact he’s very important to the team and the squad and he’s a big presence at the club.

“It’s great to keep him and it’s good this season he’s been able to enjoy playing football again.

“Craig has had a few tough years with injuries but this season he’s been back injury free and playing well and it’s a great boost for us that he wants to continue playing.

“I believe Craig was back playing close to his best when football was shutdown.

“He just wanted to concentrate on playing when we discussed the contract earlier in the season and that focus reflected in his performance.

“Craig and Darryn Kelly in central defensive have formed a very good partnership and were solid so we were keen to keep that together.

“I think Craig has had a confidence boost and he’s back to the player we know he can be so having that run of games was good for him.”