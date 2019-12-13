Lawson tells Formartine United to start showing quality

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson has called on his side to start showing their quality.

Wick Academy visit North Lodge Park tomorrow after the Pitmedden outfit tumbled out of the Aberdeenshire Shield with Wednesday’s 2-1 loss at Fraserburgh.

The midweek defeat was United’s third in their last eight games.

Formartine are now eighth in the Highland League but have games in hand on the sides above them and Lawson says it’s time to improve their position.

He said: “There is more quality in the squad than we’ve been showing of late.

“But we need to stop saying that and actually show it out on the pitch.

“There’s no doubting there’s quality there – but we need to do better as a group.

“Myself, the coaching staff and the players, we all need to be doing better as a group.

“We’re determined to do that and we need to regroup now for the Wick game.

“We’ve never had it easy against Wick, and we’re looking for a reaction to Wednesday.

“It’s important we bounce back and we need to start stringing some wins together in the league.”