Formartine United boss Lawson happy to keep Gethins’ experience

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson is thrilled to have retained the experience of Conor Gethins.

The striker has penned a one-year contract extension with the Pitmedden club.

The 36-year-old arrived at North Lodge Park in the summer of 2016 from Nairn County.

During his time with United the Irishman has helped them win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, the Highland League Cup and the Aberdeenshire Shield.

Boss Lawson is pleased the former Ross County, Finn Harps, Galway United and Peterhead hitman is staying with Formartine, having bagged nine goals this season before it was cut short in March due to coronavirus.

Lawson said: “Early in the season he wasn’t really in the team and he makes a big commitment with the travelling from Inverness.

“He came in midway through the season and did really well for us.

“He scored a lot of goals and contributed to our pick up in form, really.

“He got back to full fitness and was enjoying his football again.

“He feels, and we feel, he can give us another year and contribute to what we’re trying to do.

“It’s good to keep his experience in the squad. We’ve got younger players in the squad so to have somebody with his experience is important.

“He’s proven over the years he’s a goalscorer at this level, and at a higher level, and he’s shown he can still do a job.”