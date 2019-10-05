Lawson disappointed with his players – and performance of referee

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson admitted his side didn’t deserve to win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Pitmedden outfit were defeated 2-1 by Fraserburgh in the final at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium.

Willie West put Fraserburgh in front before Garry Wood equalised for United in the first half.

However, West’s second just after half-time settled the encounter, with the big disappointment for Lawson that his team didn’t perform anywhere near their best.

The North Lodge Park gaffer said: “It’s disappointing for us, to lose a final is never nice.

“But I think the manner in which we lost it was the most disappointing thing.

“I don’t think we were at the races and full credit to Fraserburgh for the way they played.

“We didn’t threaten a great deal other than when we scored.

“Conor Gethins had a great effort at the end but it’s a wonderful save.

“We probably didn’t deserve to get anything out of the game and we know that ourselves. It’s hugely disappointing.

“In the first minute the referee (Liam Duncan) set his stall out by booking Wayne Mackintosh for the first tackle in the game (on Scott Barbour).

“But from then on he was very inconsistent which was disappointing.

“I understand cards can happen and some things need to be dealt with, but we felt a lot of things went unpunished.

“But that’s not an excuse for our performance because it wasn’t good enough and it’s as simple as that.”

Lawson was also frustrated that Formartine were not able to nullify the threat of matchwinner West.

He added: “I thought Willie was excellent and fully deserved to be man of the match.

“He caused us problems and is great in the air. He’s not the biggest and not someone that towers over players but he’s excellent in the air and does a great job for Fraserburgh.

“Their game plan worked and we couldn’t get to grips with Willie.”

Lawson wants his side to use their cup final pain as motivation for the rest of the season.

He said: “This loss has got to be used as motivation going forward.

“It’s a horrible feeling when you have to stand and watch another team lift a trophy.

“It hurts me and I hope the boys are hurting. We’ve got a game on Wednesday night against Huntly and we need to get back to work and use this as a springboard to kick on.”