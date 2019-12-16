Formartine boss Lawson disappointed at loss to Wick Academy

Formartine United manger Paul Lawson felt his side were left to rue missed opportunities in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Wick Academy.

United fell to defeat at North Lodge Park, with the Scorries triumphing through goals from Ryan Campbell and Gordon McNab against a Pitmedden side who had equalised through Conor Gethins.

Lawson was left disappointed by the defeat, with the former Ross County player looking for a reaction away to Deveronvale on Saturday.

He said: “It was very frustrating. We probably had enough chances in the first half to win a couple of games, but if you don’t take them you always leave yourself open to the sucker punch.

“It was Wick’s only attack in the first half which we lost the goal from, which is obviously disappointing from our point of view.

“We look at the chances we created and we need to make sure we start putting them away. Going in at half-time after scoring to equalise, we were looking to kick on.

“Although we had a lot of the ball, there weren’t many clear cut chances in the second half.

“Fair play to Wick, they defended really well and had a number of blocks from shots at goal they managed to get in the way of.

“Ultimately it’s disappointing.”

Leaders Brora Rangers needed a late Jordan MacRae goal to defeat Forres Mechanics 1-0, while Rothes defeated Lossiemouth 3-0 and Deveronvale triumphed 3-2 at Huntly.

Fraserburgh’s trip to Clachnacuddin, Buckie Thistle’s game against Keith and Fort William’s encounter with Strathspey Thistle were postponed.