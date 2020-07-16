Formartine boss Paul Lawson challenges duo after they graduate to first-team squad

Formartine United boss Paul Lawson has challenged youngsters Cole Anderson and Max McGinlay to make an impression next season.

Eighteen-year-old midfielder Anderson and striker McGinlay, 19, will both be part of the Pitmedden outfit’s first-team pool next term, having impressed in the Under-20s.

Both come from footballing families with Cole the son of former Aberdeen captain and Formartine assistant Russell Anderson.

Meanwhile, Max is the son of Dave McGinlay, the ex-Huntly and Cove player and Black and Golds manager.

Lawson said: “Cole did pre-season with us last year along with a few of the other younger lads and I think it’s good for them to do that with us.

“Playing in the U20s he’s been doing well last season. Max joined us halfway through the season.

“But he’s been involved in a number of first-team training sessions and we’ve had a good look at him as well.

“This is a reward for them both and hopefully they can kick on.

“The chance is there for them to make an impression. Stuart Anderson has been in charge of our U20s and he speaks glowingly about them.”