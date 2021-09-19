Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Lachie Macleod’s late strike ends Turriff United’s resistance and sends Banks o’ Dee through in Scottish Cup

By Dave Edwards
19/09/2021, 5:02 pm
Banks o' Dee's Lachie Mcleod scores the winning goal against Turriff United. Picture by Chris Sumner
A 75th minute strike from substitute Lachie Macleod was enough to book crack Junior outfit Bank o’ Dee’s passage into the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Free-scoring Dee might have expected to run out more comfortable winners, but on the day Highland League United were extremely well-organised at the back and they defended resolutely throughout the 90 minutes.

After the game, Banks o’ Dee manager Jamie Watt admitted he had not been surprised by Turriff’s resolve, saying: “Turriff manager Dean Donaldson knows our team well and expected him to have his side set up well to frustrate us.

“It all panned out a little bit similar to how I thought it might. Turriff did their job well and they sat-in, making it difficult for us to play through them.

“I always expected us to score a goal at some point in the game, but we were never able to cut them open, even though we grew into the game a little bit better in the second half.”

Both Dee and opponents Turriff United were more or less at full strength with Dee keeper Fraser Hobday lining up against his former club.

Dee dictated the early play at Spain Park, forcing a series of corner kicks without ever really troubling ex-Keith keeper David Dey in the United goal.

In the 22nd minute, Michael Philipson really should have opened the scoring for the home side, but he could only side foot the ball a yard wide of the upright from six yards out.

In the first minute of the second half, Dey did well to block a well-struck Robert Armstrong angled drive as Dee picked up where they left off in the first 45 minutes.

Lachie Macleod then thought he’d broken the deadlock, but somehow Dey twisted in mid-air to claw a net-bound header to safety.

David Dey made several stops in the Turriff goal.

With quarter of an hour to go, Turriff’s brave resistance came to an end when danger-man Macleod beat the diving Dey with a well-struck 12-yard low drive, much to the relief of the home fans.

United manager Donaldson was delighted by his young side’s application, and said: “Banks o’ Dee’s quality was really good, but we were able to suck up the pressure on a tough afternoon and to a man I’m proud of my young team.

“We weren’t expected to get anything from this tie, but on another day we might just have taken them to a replay. We just didn’t get that one chance we craved during the 90 minutes.

“Usually you do get one or two half-chances. Today that didn’t happen, but now I can see the progress this side are making, we are trying to get an understanding in the way we play, and week-on-week I think it’s getting there.”