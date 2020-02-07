Kris Hunter puts faith in teenage goalkeeper as Turriff United prepare for Fort William visit

Turriff United manager Kris Hunter is ready to show faith in 16-year-old goalie Tim Findlay when Fort William visit the Haughs tomorrow.

With first-choice keeper Fraser Hobday red carded after four minutes of

last weekend’s 4-1 loss at Buckie Thistle, Findlay was sent on for his debut.

The teenager impressed Hunter and with Hobday suspended for tomorrow’s visit of Fort to the Haughs the Turra boss has backed Findlay to shine between the sticks again.

Hunter said: “Tim deserves his chance after his performance when he came on against Buckie.

“He’s only 16, but we signed him on the basis that he’s a really good goalkeeper.

“We didn’t think he’d be thrown in at the deep end as quick as he was.

“But he’s shown he can cope with this standard of football last week at Buckie and hopefully he can continue to show that.

“Age is just a number and if he’s good enough then he’ll get his chance.

“We’ve thrown a lot of young players into the team and they will make mistakes, but you just have to live with that.

“If they’ve got ability it’s right to give them a chance.”

Fort William remain at the foot of the Highland League with Turriff 14th, and Hunter hopes for successive home wins.

He added: “We did well last week with 10 men against Buckie and I think we’ve seen a big improvement in the youngsters in the last month or so.

“But we need to win games and this is a big one for us because we won our last home game against Clach.

“We want to do well at home. We’ve got more important games coming up at home so we want to try to get three points to set us up nicely for games to come.”