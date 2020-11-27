Kris Hunter hoping Turriff United youth can trump experience

Turriff United manager Kris Hunter is hoping youth can get the better of experience when his side start the Highland League season against Formartine United.

Turra are once again operating with a young squad this term and when they face Formartine at the Haughs tomorrow they will up against a side with a lot more experience.

Kris Hunter, who has often spoken of Turriff United’s policy of putting faith in youth, said: “They’re one of the favourites to win the league and they’re a team full of quality players and a very good squad.

“They’re up there with five or six other teams challenging for the league.

“It’s two different squads, Formartine have experience in abundance, whereas we have a younger squad that’s still learning their trade.

“We need to be aware of that because they are very streetwise, but on the flip side we’ve got youngsters who are full of energy and pace and want to make an impression.

“That’s what we’ve got to try to use to our advantage to get at them with our pace and energy.

“It is a young team, but if we keep seeing progress we’ll be happy and, although we got beat last week (in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup by Inverurie), there were a lot of positives to take.”

Formartine manager Paul Lawson added: “It’s going to be difficult for us because they’re a young, energetic and enthusiastic side.

“Experience is great to have, but you still need some youth and energy in the side.

“Depending on how a game is going experience can certainly come to the fore and with the players we have we know the qualities they can bring and it’s about having energy beside them.

“Teams that work hard usually get the result they’re looking for. We’re no different, we have quality, but need to work as hard as opponents to get the right to show you’re ability.”

Full Highland League fixture card for tomorrow here