Kevin Main hoping for more success on return to Buckie Thistle

Kevin Main is targeting trophies on his return to Buckie Thistle.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper will be back at Victoria Park next season having agreed a two-year contract with the Jags after deciding to leave Formartine United.

During his first spell with Buckie – which came to an end after 11 years in September 2014 – the custodian won two Highland League titles, the Highland League Cup, the Qualifying Cup, the Aberdeenshire Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield.

Main, who admits he would have considered retiring if the 2020-21 season hadn’t been cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic, is setting his sights on more silverware.

The former Turriff United and Lossiemouth keeper said: “The best moments of my career have been at Buckie. I was there for 11 years, I won everything and got a testimonial.

“I probably found I needed a bit of a fresh start. I’ve been away for six years or so, but I’m ready to hopefully help the club win some more trophies.

“If Covid hadn’t kicked in and this had been a normal season, I would probably have retired this year.

“But because I’ve only played two league games and four cup games, I want to go on for another year.

“It’s a two-year deal, but I’m seeing it as one to start with and then see how it goes.

“In my mind next season could potentially be my final season, but we’ll see how it goes.

“The dream would definitely be to win another league title.

“Buckie have a good side with a lot of good young players and hopefully I can come in help them win the league.

“At the start of every season, you set out to try to win everything and if I could help Buckie win a few trophies it would be a great end to my career.”

Main won the Highland League Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield with Formartine and had the chance to remain at North Lodge Park.

However, travelling from Buckie to Aberdeen to train was becoming increasingly difficult and he decided he needed to be closer to home.

Main’s first stint with the Jags came to an abrupt and surprising end in September 2014, but he views this as a fresh start.

He added: “When I left Buckie, it was circumstantial. There was a lot going on, but for me it’s water under the bridge.

“I still get on with a lot people at Buckie and it’s just a fresh start to be honest.

“I’ve got the same hunger as the first time I was at Buckie to win things and they’re hopefully getting somebody that’s experienced but also hungry to win things after winning everything there the first time.”

Buckie manager Graeme Stewart is thrilled to have signed Main.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted, he’s a big signing for us and he’s a club legend.

“It was an area we had to strengthen because unfortunately Daniel Bell has been working away more in the last couple of years.

“So unfortunately it looks like he will be leaving and it’s disappointing to see him go because he’s a big character in the changing room and a likeable guy.

“I think Daniel is one of the best goalies in the league and I think we’re replacing him with one of the best goalies in the league.”

Right-back Joe McCabe will also be leaving Buckie to move to London to start a new job this summer.

Stewart said: “He’s one I would have loved to have kept and helped build the team round.

“But he’s got a great opportunity to go to London and progress his career, which has to take precedence over football and I totally understand.”