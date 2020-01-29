Darryn Kelly pleased with way Formartine United have turned form on its head

Formartine United defender Darryn Kelly is pleased with the way his side have turned around their season.

The North Lodge Park side defeated Forres Mechanics 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the Highland League Cup on Saturday to make it four wins out of four in 2020.

The sparkling start to the new year has been in stark contrast to the manner in which Formartine ended 2019 when they underwent a winless stretch in the league following a 4-0 success against Lossiemouth on September 28.

Kelly said: “We went through a tough spell but we have started the year well and picked up some good results, particularly on Saturday against Forres at Mosset Park in the cup.

“It was important to keep our season alive by getting through to the next round of the cup. We just had to keep working hard and we knew the results would turn.

“The main thing has been hard work.

“We are working far harder than we were before the turn of the year and hopefully that is now starting to show.

“Football is far more enjoyable when you are winning so we want to keep that going.”

Kelly says midfielder Graeme Rodger has been key to his side’s good form.

The midfielder scored successive hat-tricks in Formartine’s past two home games – a 5-2 victory against Fort William followed by a 5-0 triumph against Turriff.

He said: “Graeme has been formidable in front of goal at North Lodge over the past few weeks.

“Back-to-back hat-tricks for a midfielder is nearly unheard of.

“He has been excellent for us this past few weeks and hopefully he can keep it going.”

Formartine take on Keith at North Lodge Park this evening and Kelly is anticipating a stern test.

He said: “Cammy Keith is their dangerman and we fully know what he is capable of.

“He has scored goals at this level for a long time and he is well-respected in this league.

“But Keith are more than a one-man team.

“You have to respect all of your opponents.

“I’m sure they will come to North Lodge and give a good account of themselves.”