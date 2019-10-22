Kelly says Formartine can still have Gala day in Scottish Cup replay

Formartine United defender Darryn Kelly was unflinching in his assessment of Saturday’s draw with Gala Fairydean Rovers.

However, the former Cove Rangers stopper thinks his new team have what it takes to find “something extra” in this weekend’s Scottish Cup second-round replay.

Paul Lawson’s side fought back from a goal down twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at North Lodge Park but their failure to beat Gala means they face an arduous 360-mile round trip.

Their incentive is a third-round home tie against East Kilbride.

Kelly wants to see a bit more of what Formartine are capable of this weekend.

He said: “We struggled to get anything going, which is pretty disappointing from our point of view.

“We’re just happy we’re still in the cup.

“They broke on us. What they did was have a good structure about them and broke on us really well.

“They nicked the ball in the middle of the park both times.

“Fair enough, the boy’s got down the side of me for the second goal. I hold my hands up.

“But we need to have a bit more about us.”

The defender – who watched United dominate possession but struggle to make it tell – added: “Of course we didn’t (want to travel to Galashiels for the replay).

“Nobody wants a replay when we’re that far apart.

“With the squad we have, I thought we’d have had enough to get through on Saturday.

“Obviously it’s not the case and we’ve got it all to do.”

Formartine are aiming to win the Highland League this term, while Gala sit 12th in the Lowland League.

However, Kelly admitted he’d underestimated the visitors.

Gala’s skipper Danny Galbraith was in Manchester United’s academy – playing against Liverpool in the 2007 FA Youth Cup final alongside the likes of James Chester, Danny Drinkwater and Danny Welbeck. He also played more than 50 times for Hibs.

Kelly said: “They surprised me a little bit.

“They had one or two quality players.

“One has been at Manchester United.

“The guy in the middle of the park in front of the back four did really well as well.

“They’re a half decent outfit, but we’ve let ourselves down on Saturday.

“We’ve managed to nick a replay, but if we’d gone out we couldn’t have had any complaints.

“I fully believe this squad is underachieving at the moment and we need to do more. We need something extra.

“I think it’s just a result. Because we’ve lost a cup final (Aberdeenshire Cup to Fraserburgh), then we’ve drawn, we need something to give.

“You make your own luck, though. It can’t be a hard luck story.

“It’s up to us to go down, bounce back and put Formartine where they deserve to be – in the next round of the cup.”