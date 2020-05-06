Cammy Keith happy with his hat-trick of Highland League scoring feats

Cammy Keith reckons winning the Highland League’s top scorer award for the third time is the best of his hat-trick of triumphs.

With the Highland League season declared over in March the Keith striker has won the division’s top scorer gong.

Keith notched 20 league goals in 25 games. He had previously finished at the top of the charts in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 campaigns. On those occasions the Maroons were a stronger force within the Highland League. This term they finished ninth, with many of Keith’s goalscoring rivals playing for top-six clubs.

The 32-year-old Kynoch Park hitman, pictured, said: “I’m really chuffed. It’s the third time I’ve been the league’s top scorer and I didn’t actually realise I was until Dean Donaldson messaged me and told me.

“This season with Keith we’ve been mid-table.

“A lot of the other guys I’m up against in the goalscoring charts are playing for the top four or five teams.

“So to do it playing for a team that maybe doesn’t score as many goals maybe makes it a better achievement.

“I finished top scorer in the league in 2011 and 2012 playing for Keith when we were challenging at the top end of the league.

“So at that time I probably got more chances to score because we were one of the top sides.

“So to do it this season against a lot of very good players when playing for a team that’s midtable maybe does make it even better.

“I also need to say thank you to all of my Keith team-mates.

“without them I wouldn’t have scored the goals I did.”