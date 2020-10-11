Keith Football Club begin search for new manager after Dean Donaldson steps down

Dean Donaldson has stepped down as manager of Keith Football Club.

The Maroons confirmed they were looking for a new manager in a statement this morning, which read: “It’s with regret we have to inform you that manager Dean Donaldson has resigned from Keith FC.

“Dean called chairman Andy Troup last night and advised he would have to step down as he needs to take time out from football to concentrate on his family and work commitments.

“We want to thank Dean for all his efforts over the past 3.5 years in helping us transform Keith FC on and off the park, the job he has done along with assistant managers Michael Brown, Jamie Lennox and coach Greig Simmers is amazing and wish him and his lovely family all the best for the future.

“Michael Brown will take charge of the team until a successor is found.”

Meanwhile, Clachnacuddin have appointed Michael Mackenzie as first-team coach.

He will work with the Lilywhites’ new manager Jordan Macdonald and his assistant Gary Farquhar.