Sport / Football / Highland League

Keith co-manager Tommy Wilson hails retiring legend Cammy Keith

By Callum Law
18/07/2021, 7:19 pm
Cammy Keith with his Highland League player of the year trophy in 2012
Keith co-manager Tommy Wilson has hailed Cammy Keith as a great servant to both the Maroons and the Highland League.

The striker, 34, has decided to hang up his boots after a successful career in north football.

Keith won the Highland League (2007), Highland League Cup (2007 and 2013) and Aberdeenshire Shield (2007) with Keith and the Aberdeenshire Cup with Formartine United (2013).

‘A great servant’

Keith started his Highland League career with the Kynoch Park side, he then spent two years at university in America (2007-2009) before returning to Keith.

In the summer of 2013 he joined Formartine United and after three-and-a-half years at North Lodge Park he went back to Keith in January 2017 and celebrated his testimonial season during the 2019-20 campaign.

Keith netted 351 goals in Highland League football, 263 for Keith – making him the club’s record scorer – and 88 for Formartine. He was named Highland League player of the year on two occasions and was also the league’s top scorer on multiple occasions.

Wilson, who is Keith co-manager alongside Andy Roddie, said: “Cammy’s been a great servant to Keith and a great servant to the Highland League.

“You see how many goals he’s scored, he’s got a great record.

“I played against Cammy a lot of times and he always scored goals.

“When you’ve got him on your side you realise he’s not just goals, he’s a good all-round player.

Cammy Keith in action for Formartine United against Keith

“He did brilliantly for us in the short time myself and Andy have been here.

“It’s unfortunate we don’t have him any more because if you need somebody to sniff out a goal then Cammy is your man.

“He’s had a great career and he’ll be sorely missed not just at Keith, but across the Highland League.

“He’s been a terrific player, it’s unfortunate we couldn’t have him for another couple of years.

“We’ll still try to twist his arm – but I hope he enjoys his retirement.

“If you have somebody that scores the amount of goals Cammy has then you’ll be doing really well to replace that.

Cammy Keith, right, with then Keith manager Allan Hale when he returned to Kynoch Park on 2017

“Unfortunately I don’t think we’ll be able to replace him.

“Don’t get me wrong there are other players, but Cammy was a bit special.

“He’s been at Keith a long time and his goal record was phenomenal so well done to him and I hope he enjoys his retirement.”