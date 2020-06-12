Keith boss Dean Donaldson optimistic for new Highland League campaign as squad signed up

Keith manager Dean Donaldson is optimistic for the future now all of his squad are signed up to 2022.

Midfielder Ryan Keir and defender Kieran Yeats have both penned extensions this week to stay with the Maroons.

Kynoch Park boss Donaldson said: “It’s good to have everyone signed for the next couple of years.

“It’s important to have stability. I’ll be here for the next few years and the players are buying into it and are keen to see how we can develop.

“Hopefully we can add a few players before next season, but it’s quite hard to make that happen in the current circumstances.

“We’ve got a great bunch of guys with a really good team spirit.

“The players are all committed and believe we can kick on again. We knew it wasn’t going to be a one-season task, we’re building over a few seasons and looking to the future.”

Keir, 23, has struggled with injuries since joining Keith in 2016, while 19-year-old Yeats is still developing.

But Donaldson says both have big futures and added: “Kieran’s young and still learning his trade so hopefully he can kick on and contribute even more when next season eventually starts after playing quite of lot games in the season just finished.

“Ryan’s been with Keith for a few years, but has been battling through injuries.

“We’re hopeful he’s over them now and ready to push on. If Ryan is fit, he will be a massive asset for the club.”