Keith boss Dean Donaldson uses down time to boost coaching knowledge

Football at Highland League level may not be close to returning any time soon.

But that hasn’t stopped Keith manager Dean Donaldson trying to improve himself and his team.

The Maroons boss has started studying for his Uefa B License coaching badge.

Donaldson has started taking part in the course online and hopes completing it over the next year will help him improve as a manager and coach and ultimately help his Keith players improve.

The Kynoch Park gaffer said: “My hunger for Keith to do well is massive. I’ve just started doing my Uefa B license coaching badge.

“I really want to improve myself as a coach so I can improve my players and improve Keith and make a good career for myself in management and coaching.

“The insight that you get from the guys at the SFA involved in the coaching courses is unreal.

“It’s opened my eyes massively to the psychological side of the game as well as how you treat players and how you run your training sessions.

“Hearing from these coaches who are at the top level can have a massive influence.

“I’ve only done a week of the course online so far because of the current restrictions, but I’ve loved it so far.”

Among the tutors on the B License course are Scotland women’s coach Shelley Kerr, former Blackburn Rovers manager Steve Kean and Dundee United academy director Andy Goldie.

Donaldson has found what they have to say very insightful and once he’s completed the B License he’s already setting his sights on the Uefa A License badge, the second highest coaching certification available.

The former Keith, Buckie Thistle, Inverurie Locos, Huntly and Cove Rangers player added: “There’s 60 guys on the course and we’ve been hearing from the likes of Steve Kean, Andy Goldie and Shelley Kerr.

“They’re telling us how to do things and you’re trying to take it all in. It’s really good because the insight into the game that they give you is something you’d never get normally.

“Shelley Kerr took Scotland to the World Cup and Steve Kean has managed in the English Premier League and if you’re struggling with anything you can give these guys a shout and they’re willing to help you.

“It will take a year to do the course but hopefully once I’ve done it I can get onto the A License.”