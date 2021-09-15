Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Keith boss Craig Ewen seeking Scottish Cup reaction

By Callum Law
15/09/2021, 6:00 am
Keith manager Craig Ewen is hoping his side can reach round two of the Scottish Cup
Keith manager Craig Ewen is looking for a positive reaction from his players in the Scottish Cup.

The Maroons are at home to Darvel this weekend in the first round of the tournament.

Having lost their last two fixtures against Lossiemouth (2-0) and Clachnacuddin (3-0) Kynoch Park boss Ewen is hoping for a change in form.

He said: “We know it will be a tough game, but our main concern is trying to get a positive reaction from the last couple of games when we haven’t turned up.

“The performances have been disappointing and it’s been difficult keeping a settled squad at the moment with injury and unavailability issues.

“But we’re looking to try to bounce back and get a good positive performance and see where that takes us.”

Important game for Keith

James Brownie, Liam Duncan, Scott Henry and Tom Andrews are all set to miss out for the Maroons this weekend.

Keith’s opponents Darvel play in the West of Scotland League Premier Division.

It’s a special occasion for the Ayrshire side as it’s their first appearance in the senior Scottish Cup.

But Ewen says the fixture is just as important to Keith.

He added: “The Scottish Cup for all the clubs in our league is a huge event.

“Getting through would give everyone a boost and it’s a huge game for both clubs.

“I think this is the first time Darvel have played in the senior Scottish Cup and I expect them to be right up for it.

“It’s been suggested they might be travelling on Friday and staying overnight which shows you how seriously they’re taking it.”