Keith bolster attack with Inverurie Locos signing

Keith have agreed a deal to sign striker Josh Bolton from Inverurie Locos.

The 19-year-old was on the Harlaw Park transfer list, but will now join the Maroons.

Kynoch Park boss Dean Donaldson is pleased to have secured another attacker to bolster his squad and Bolton could feature tomorrow when Keith face Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

He said: “We’ve got players that can score goals, but it’s getting the chances and making more of them.

“It’s a work in progress, but we have signed Josh Bolton from Inverurie.

“I’m hoping he can come into the team and make an impact.

“We’ve had two games and haven’t scored a goal yet so we need a little bit more up front.

“He’s 19 and wants to play games so hopefully if we give him a chance he can take it.”

Meanwhile, after beating Keith 3-0 in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup on Wednesday, Inverurie Locos boss Neil Cooper is hoping for a similar display when they face Fort William tomorrow.

The Claggan Park side are galvanised after winning 5-2 in the North of Scotland Cup on Wednesday, their first victory since August 2017.

Cooper said: “They won on Wednesday against Nairn in the North of Scotland Cup which was a great result for them.

“With nine players joining from Inverness they are a different team.

“But we’ll treat them with the same respect as we do every team.

“We need to go up to Claggan Park with the same attitude as Wednesday and the same performance on the ball.

“We kept a clean sheet on Wednesday as well which was good and we’d like a similar defensive performance.”