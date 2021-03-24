Keith assistant Tommy Wilson hopes Scottish Cup defeat wasn’t side’s final game of 2020/21 season

Keith assistant manager Tommy Wilson hopes last night’s Scottish Cup tie was not his club’s final game of the season.

The Maroons’ cup campaign came to an end last night as they were beaten 2-0 by League One side Clyde in their second round tie at Kynoch Park.

The match was Keith’s first competitive game since Boxing Day and it is unclear whether the Highland League will return this season.

Wilson said: “It has been stop-start for the guys and it is difficult when you don’t have time to prepare.

“It has been the same for Clyde so we’re not making excuses.

“We’re just glad to be back playing but it’s unfortunate we don’t know what is going to happen with the Highland League.

“We want to play and the guys were dying to get back.

“We’ve done the hard work to get boys up to fitness but we don’t know whether the Highland League will be back. Hopefully we are as we want back to play.”

Ex-Dons striker David Goodwillie gave the visitors the lead in the 21st minute, beating his marker Ryan Robertson before firing past Greg Simpson in the Keith goal.

Clyde doubled their lead in the 34th minute when Scott Rumsby won a 50-50 challenge with the Maroons goalkeeper before firing the loose ball home.

The home side wanted the goal chalked off for a foul on the goalkeeper.

However, their appeals were waved away and Clyde saw the game out to secure a third round trip to Ayr United.