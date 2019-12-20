West demands Fraserburgh keep pressure up at Highland League summit

WIllie West has called on Fraserburgh to keep up the pressure at the top of the Highland League when they face Buckie Thistle tomorrow.

After having their game postponed last week, the Broch sit third in the table, three points adrift of Inverurie in second and six behind leaders Brora.

West believes the Cattachs are the team to beat this season, but Fraserburgh do have aspirations to mount a challenge and the utility player says fixtures like tomorrow’s are important.

The 31-year-old said: “Brora are definitely the team to beat, you can see that by their results so far this season.

“They’re the favourites for the league title and they’ve strengthened since we played them by signing Andrew Macrae.

“He was very good against us when he played for Forres and Brora drew with Morton in the Scottish Cup which is very impressive.

“They are a quality team, but we want to stay close to them and if we can keep pushing them then you never know what can happen.

“It’s not a must-win, but we need to start taking points from games like this to keep ourselves close to Brora.

“Unfortunately with a lot of the teams around us, we take points off each other and drag each other down.

“Brora have lost a couple of games this season, but they are strong and in form so we need to work hard to stay close to them.”

Buckie are fifth in the league and have also been hit by a number of postponements.

Fraserburgh have beaten the Jags twice already this term – but West isn’t taking them lightly.

He added: “We’ve played Buckie twice and we won in the league and beat them on penalties in the Aberdeenshire Cup.

“Both games were quite even and Buckie are a very good side and they’ve strengthened with a couple of signings.

“They felt they needed to bring in a striker and they did that by getting Kyle Macleod and we’re expecting a really tough game.

“They are in a similar position to ourselves and we both need to win to stay within touching distance of Brora.”

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart believes games like tomorrow’s will define their season.

He said: “Fraserburgh are one of the best teams in the league, if not the best, and they’re tough to play against.

“They’ve beaten us twice in the league already so we know it’s going to be very difficult.

“Our season will be defined in the games against the top three or four. We’ve been beaten by Brora and Fraserburgh, but we did beat Inverurie.

“If we can get results against the top four then we have a chance of staying in the mix.

“If we don’t then we will slip back, so these sorts of games will define our season.”