Journey to Premier League promised land with Sheffield United over for former Cove ace Coutts

When Paul Coutts embarked on his English adventure the dream was to reach the Premier League.

And after 11 years down south the former Cove Rangers midfielder is delighted his vision may now become reality.

Coutts has been part of the Sheffield United squad who have earned promotion to England’s top flight.

After making his comeback from a broken leg in October, the 30-year-old has featured 14 times for the Blades as they’ve taken the English Championship by storm.

Chris Wilder’s side will be in the Premier League next season.

And although Coutts’ future is up in the air, as his contract expires at the end of the season, he has loved being part of a promotion-winning side and would love to play in the Premier League.

He said: “When I joined the club (in January 2015) people viewed it as a sleeping giant where if somebody could get it right, you could go on to great things.

“You hear those things said but you don’t really know if it’s possible until it happens.

“Joining the club has been the right decision for me. I dropped down from Derby in the Championship to Sheffield United in League One and we’ve had two promotions.

“I’ve really seen the rewards of joining the club and just how big it is when we have success.

“I’ll have a discussion with the manager in the summer. The manager mentioned a while ago that he wanted me to stay.

“We’ll sit down and try to get a deal sorted – but because I haven’t played as much football as I would have liked, I’ll have to consider what’s right for me.

“So we’ll just wait and see on that front.

“When I moved down to England from Cove, the dream was to reach the Premier League.

“I think that is the dream of any young player, to reach the English Premier League.

“Once our celebrations are out of the way, I will sort out what is best for me.”

After helping Cove to the Highland League title and winning the league’s player of the year award in 2008, Coutts moved to Peterborough United.

Two years later he left London Road to join Preston North End and then Derby County in 2012, before his switch to Sheffield United just over four years ago.

This season Coutts would have liked to feature more after making his injury comeback, but admits he can’t complain because of the success the Blades have had.

He added: “The season has been OK.

“It’s been a little bit frustrating because I would have liked to play more, but it’s hard to get in a team that wins every week.

“There isn’t anything I could grumble about because the lads have been flying.

“I’ve played my part from the bench, really, this season.

“I couldn’t go knocking on the gaffer’s door because the team have done so well and there haven’t been injuries or suspensions.

“There haven’t been too many opportunities for me to grab a shirt, but I’ve been part of a team who have won promotion and I’ve loved it.

“If the team are winning and you aren’t in it and the manager doesn’t make changes, you can’t complain.

“Last year we maybe didn’t have a big enough squad. I got injured in November when we were top of the league, then things tailed off a little bit as the squad was stretched.

“But the gaffer has recruited extra players and depth and it has paid off for us.”

Although currently second, Sheffield United could claim the Championship title if they beat Stoke on Sunday and leaders Norwich lose to Aston Villa. Regardless of the outcome, it has been a brilliant season for the Blades.

Coutts believes Bramall Lane boss Wilder and the club’s supporters have played a big role in making promotion possible.

He said: “We’ve got good players and we’ve had a great backing from the fans.

“There’s a positive feeling around the club and if you get on a roll, winning games, momentum can take you a long way.

“That’s what we’ve done and there’s been great belief from within that we could go and achieve something and we’ve succeeded.

“Confidence grows from results and we’ve picked up results all through the season.

“The belief has been there among the fans and when you have all that you can achieve anything really.

“You can’t really go anywhere in the city without being recognised.

“Right now, everyone in the city seem to be Blades fans and it’s great. The support we’ve had has been superb and we’ve been backed all the way.

“We might have overachieved this season, but the supporters have had realism and just gone on the journey with us.

“The manager has done a fantastic job in his three years at the club.

“He’s had two promotions in that time, which speaks for itself.

“He drives us on every day, he sets high standards and high demands and you can’t fall below that, really.

“He’s been a huge part of driving the group forward and helping us achieve what we have.”