Josh Meekings embracing Brora player-coach role

Josh Meekings is relishing working alongside new Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell as player-coach.

The Cattachs face Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park in the Breedon Highland in Campbell’s first game since being appointed manager on a permanent basis.

He has done job on a interim basis following Steven Mackay’s resignation last month.

It was announced after Brora’s North of Scotland Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out victory against Lossiemouth on Wednesday that he will continue in the role.

Neil Macdonald and Meekings are also part of the coaching team, and the defender said: “It’s brilliant news, and it’s great to have him in charge.

“He has taken the boys really well for the last few weeks since Steven left so credit to him.

“We will all be fighting and scrapping for him to try and get up that table to the top of the league.

“We’ve got a final to look forward to as well. It certainly helps that he knows the team well, and everybody knows him.

“There’s a big respect there. It’s now just all about sticking together and working hard to try and get the results we want for the coming season.”

Meekings wants to contribute on and off the pitch

As well as continuing to play, former Inverness Caley Thistle and Dundee man Meekings is keen to contribute as a coach.

He added: “I’m looking forward to trying to give a bit of experience that I’ve had to the players.

“We’ve got a few young boys on loan from Ross County and Inverness, so hopefully I can give them my experience and try to help them throughout training.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s exciting times.

“I love football – that’s the main thing. I still want to give my all playing for the club, but if I can help Craig on the side that’s absolutely brilliant. I’m more than happy to do that.”

Locos looking for response to cup loss

Inverurie, meanwhile, were defeated 3-0 by Jeanfield Swifts in the Scottish Cup last weekend and manager Richard Hastings is looking for a response.

The Garioch boss is keen to compete with the likes of Brora at the top end of the table, but knows to do that these are the games in which his team need to get results.

Hastings said: “Brora have been up there for a few years now and they’ve got some very good players, both experienced players and some younger ones coming through.

“It will be a tough game, but we’re at home and we need to raise our standards and try to respond from last weekend.

“We have to go into every game believing we can cause teams problems.

“That’s our mindset and it’s about having that mental strength, as well as having a good shape and a good gameplan and everything else that comes with that.

“If we want to be up at the top end of the table then we have to compete and win these types of games.”

Team news for other fixtures

Elsewhere, league leaders Fraserburgh are without Jamie Beagrie, Paul Campbell, Scott Henry and Logan Watt for the visit of Strathspey Thistle to Bellslea.

Strathspey are without Chris Innes and Craig MacKenzie for the game.

Forres Mechanics make the trip to Glebe Park to face Brechin City with Joe Gauld (knee) injured and Ross Macpherson and Callum Johnston also unavailable.

Gordon McNab (foot), Jack Grant (ankle) and Martin Groat (groin) are also doubts for Can-Cans.

Rothes are missing Greg Morrison, Wayne MacKintosh and Sean Linden, while Ewan Neil and Gary Kerr are doubts for the visit of a full strength Clachnacuddin side to Mackessack Park.

Huntly are without Colin Charlesworth, Bradley Manson, Stuart Taylor, Angus Grant, Liam MacDonald, Alex Thoirs and Cameron Booth for their meeting with Fort William at Christie Park.