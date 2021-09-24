Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Josh Meekings embracing Brora player-coach role

By Callum Law
24/09/2021, 5:00 pm
From left to right: Brora coach Neil Macdonald, director Kevin Munro, manager Craig Campbell, vice-chairman Ali Mackenzie and player-coach Josh Meekings
Josh Meekings is relishing working alongside new Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell as player-coach.

The Cattachs face Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park in the Breedon Highland in Campbell’s first game since being appointed manager on a permanent basis.

He has done job on a interim basis following Steven Mackay’s resignation last month.

It was announced after Brora’s North of Scotland Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out victory against Lossiemouth on Wednesday that he will continue in the role.

Neil Macdonald and Meekings are also part of the coaching team, and the defender said: “It’s brilliant news, and it’s great to have him in charge.

“He has taken the boys really well for the last few weeks since Steven left so credit to him.

“We will all be fighting and scrapping for him to try and get up that table to the top of the league.

“We’ve got a final to look forward to as well. It certainly helps that he knows the team well, and everybody knows him.

“There’s a big respect there. It’s now just all about sticking together and working hard to try and get the results we want for the coming season.”

Meekings wants to contribute on and off the pitch

As well as continuing to play, former Inverness Caley Thistle and Dundee man Meekings is keen to contribute as a coach.

He added: “I’m looking forward to trying to give a bit of experience that I’ve had to the players.

“We’ve got a few young boys on loan from Ross County and Inverness, so hopefully I can give them my experience and try to help them throughout training.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s exciting times.

“I love football – that’s the main thing. I still want to give my all playing for the club, but if I can help Craig on the side that’s absolutely brilliant. I’m more than happy to do that.”

Locos looking for response to cup loss

Inverurie, meanwhile, were defeated 3-0 by Jeanfield Swifts in the Scottish Cup last weekend and manager Richard Hastings is looking for a response.

The Garioch boss is keen to compete with the likes of Brora at the top end of the table, but knows to do that these are the games in which his team need to get results.

Hastings said: “Brora have been up there for a few years now and they’ve got some very good players, both experienced players and some younger ones coming through.

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings is looking forward to facing Brora Rangers

“It will be a tough game, but we’re at home and we need to raise our standards and try to respond from last weekend.

“We have to go into every game believing we can cause teams problems.

“That’s our mindset and it’s about having that mental strength, as well as having a good shape and a good gameplan and everything else that comes with that.

“If we want to be up at the top end of the table then we have to compete and win these types of games.”

Team news for other fixtures

Elsewhere, league leaders Fraserburgh are without Jamie Beagrie, Paul Campbell, Scott Henry and Logan Watt for the visit of Strathspey Thistle to Bellslea.

Strathspey are without Chris Innes and Craig MacKenzie for the game.

Forres Mechanics make the trip to Glebe Park to face Brechin City with Joe Gauld (knee) injured and Ross Macpherson and Callum Johnston also unavailable.

Gordon McNab (foot), Jack Grant (ankle) and Martin Groat (groin) are also doubts for Can-Cans.

Rothes are missing Greg Morrison, Wayne MacKintosh and Sean Linden, while Ewan Neil and Gary Kerr are doubts for the visit of a full strength Clachnacuddin side to Mackessack Park.

Huntly are without Colin Charlesworth, Bradley Manson, Stuart Taylor, Angus Grant, Liam MacDonald, Alex Thoirs and Cameron Booth for their meeting with Fort William at Christie Park.