Jonny Smith on shortened Highland League season: ‘Do we get rid of the cups and concentrate on the league?’

Jonny Smith has accepted the next Highland League season will be a shorter one than teams are used to.

With some fears expressed that games may not be played this side of New Year, it will then be up to the Highland League to decide how they structure the season.

Clubs at Highland level rely heavily on gate receipts, hospitality and sponsorship, with no broadcast revenue.

Should the Highland League games not resume this year, it would mean at least nine months without income for clubs.

Formartine United striker Smith said: “It’s looking like next season is going to be a shorter season and the next problem is how the league reduces the number of games.

“Do we get rid of the cups and concentrate on the league? I know for a lot of clubs, it’s a chance of silverware and bringing in some extra money.

“I’m glad I’ve not got the decision to make, as you’re always going to get people not happy with the outcome. They are really big decisions and I hope they make the right ones.

“It’s all hearsay just now. People are guessing. Who’s to say it will be OK by October?

“We’ve just got to keep ourselves ticking over and when we do get the go ahead that we can start, we need to get going.”

There is a desperation, according to Smith, from players to get back playing, but there are not the finances at Highland League level to accommodate a return just now.

Supporters at grounds could be spaced apart sufficiently, but the proximity of players would be problematic.

The former Inverurie Locos and Cove striker added: “I think there will be differences.

From a players’ point of view, we just want it back as soon as possible. It’s a bit of normality – it’s your weekends and what you’ve been used to for years.”