Joel Macbeath aiming to make the most of Huntly loan spell

Joel Macbeath is hoping to put lessons learned from striking colleagues at Elgin City and Ross County to good use at Huntly.

The striker has joined the Black and Golds on a season-long loan from Elgin.

At Borough Briggs, Macbeath has worked with Kane Hester, who has been a talisman for Elgin in recent times with 16 goals last season, 19 in season 2019-20 and seven already this season.

During his time with Ross County, the 20-year-old also tried to learn from Ross Stewart – now with Sunderland – and Brian Graham – a veteran of Scottish football with the likes of Dundee United, St Johnstone, Hibs, the Staggies and now Partick Thistle.

Macbeath said: “Kane’s great and he’s flying at the moment and scoring a lot of goals.

“He’s very quick and sharp in the box and is very instinctive.

“It’s good to learn from him and I’ve also tried to learn from the likes of Ross Stewart and Brian Graham at Ross County.

“I’ve tried to learn from other strikers I’ve worked with and Kane’s one of them. He’s got a really good record at Elgin.

“Ross didn’t start at the top, he worked hard and built his way up and fair play to him.

“Now he’s at Sunderland, which was a great move for him. He did great at Ross County and earned that move.

“It’s good to try to learn off somebody like Ross and Brian Graham was great with me as well and showed me a different side to the game.

“I try to learn off coaches and players and I think I’ll learn a lot from the manager at Huntly as well.”

‘Getting games is important’

Macbeath made his Huntly debut last Friday in the Christie Park side’s 4-0 loss to Fraserburgh.

He hopes to make the most of his opportunity at Huntly and is looking forward to facing Formartine United this weekend.

Allan Hale’s side will be trying to get back to winning ways following defeats to the Broch, Formartine in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Rothes.

Macbeath added: “The boys are ready to go and we want to put in a better display and put things right after the previous Formartine.

“For myself getting games is important and the Fraserburgh game was my first for a while.

“I’m delighted to join Huntly. I need to start playing regularly.

“I wasn’t going to get the game time I would want at Elgin for the time being, so I felt a loan move would be good for me and I think Elgin felt the same.

“Hopefully I can kick on and make the most of it because it’s a good level and I know I’ll get opportunities to play and contribute to the team.

“Hopefully I can help the team get as far up the table as possible, that’s the main aim.”