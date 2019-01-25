Formartine’s Anderson may get fresh chance to impress boss Barton at Fleetwood Town

Formartine United’s Jevan Anderson may return to Fleetwood Town for a further trial.

The centre-back spent last week training with the English League One club and the Lancashire outfit are keen to see more of the 18-year-old as they weigh up whether to try to sign him.

The Pitmedden team’s boss, Paul Lawson, has Anderson available for tomorrow’s game with Clachnacuddin.

He said: “From what I have heard, they would like Jevan to go back down. It was just a week’s training so they would like to see him play in a couple of games.

“When that will be I don’t know, but we have got an important month ahead (with an Aberdeenshire Shield final against Banks o’ Dee and games with Cove and Fraserburgh after that) so hopefully it’s not too soon.

“But if it is I won’t stand in his way. That’s something I say to all the boys – I will never stand in anyone’s way if it means progressing their career and moving up the levels.

“But hopefully, with the big games coming up, it won’t be in the next few weeks.”

Fourth-placed Formartine face Clach, who are 16th, in Inverness tomorrow.

With United facing Banks o’ Dee in Wednesday’s Shield final, Lawson says his players are playing for final spots.

He added: “We need to make sure we approach it the right way and we have a cup final next week so the boys are playing for a place.

“A good performance can keep yourself in mind for the final. I may have a team in mind to some extent but good performances tomorrow can change my mind and it will be good for the players to get a run-out after the game last week was off.”