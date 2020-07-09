Jevan Anderson backs former side Formartine United for Highland title charge

Burton Albion’s Jevan Anderson hopes former club Formartine United can challenge at the top of the Highland League when the new season starts.

Anderson left Formartine for English League One side Burton last summer, but has kept a close eye on Formartine’s fortunes.

His father, former Dons skipper Russell, is assistant manager at Pitmedden, while manager Paul Lawson is his uncle.

They finished sixth last season, but had strengthened their squad with Dan Park and Darryn Kelly – title-winners at Cove Rangers – during the campaign. Another ex-Cove player Jonny Smith signed this summer from Inverurie Locos.

Anderson believes all the ingredients are there for Formartine to improve on last season’s fortunes.

He said: “I look for their result most weekends to see how they’re getting on.

“Last year probably wasn’t the greatest season – they were inconsistent, but from what I’ve seen, they have all the players to put a very good run together in the league. Hopefully they’ll be back up higher in the table.

“When I was there we did well in the cup competitions and won a few cups.

“It was getting that consistency week in, week out, in the league, which we struggled with. It’s the league where you want to be winning and showing you can be the best team.

“On their day, they can beat anyone but it’s getting the consistency and getting your best players playing at their potential, delivering on a weekly basis.”

The 20-year-old has a great deal of appreciation for Formartine, who gave him the chance to play football after being let go by Aberdeen.

Anderson said: “When I got let go from Aberdeen, it was more ‘where do I go?’ and ‘what do I do?’

“When Formartine took me, it was the chance to go play football and enjoy it.

“Without Formartine, I wouldn’t have got the chance to move on from there.

“I always look back on my time at Formartine with fondness.”

Anderson recently signed a new one-year deal at Burton after a promising first season.

He made two appearances in the EFL Trophy and one in League One, with more game-time on the agenda for the 2020-21 campaign.

He has been helped greatly by Jake Buxton, a fellow centre-back who became player-manager in May after the resignation of Nigel Clough, and hopes he can show him he deserves a greater role.

Anderson added: “I was very happy to be offered that deal.

“Although it was big for me to make my debut, I’m looking to be a bit more involved in the playing side.

“I was involved in quite a few squads last year, so I’m looking for some more game-time. But that’s down to me.

“It’s been really enjoyable. There’s been a lot of good experiences; it was a big thing to go in training full-time and get up to standard.

“Hopefully I can show the new manager, with that year behind me, I’m more ready to get into his thoughts.”