Buckie Thistle look to keep run Highland League going at Huntly

Buckie Thistle will look to keep up their momentum in the Highland League when they visit Huntly tomorrow.

The Jags sit top of the table, four points clear of the chasing pack, having won 11 of their 12 games so far this term.

Graeme Stewart’s side will start as favourites when they visit Christie Park.

Huntly have picked up just seven points from 12 games this term and Martin Skinner won’t be able to field striker Declan Milne because he is on loan from Buckie.

Elsewhere, Turriff United make the trip to Lossiemouth seeking their third win of the season against the Coasters, who are bottom of the table.

Deveronvale are buoyed by three successive victories ahead of their clash with Forres Mechanics.

The Can-Cans are boosted after beating Huntly 4-1 last weekend.

Keith look to get back to winning ways when Strathspey Thistle visit Kynoch Park.

Third-placed Brora Rangers tackle Wick Academy in a derby clash at Harmsworth Park.

Rothes have lost only once under manager Ross Jack and will look to keep that good run going when Clachnacuddin visit Mackessack Park.