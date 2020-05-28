Buckie Thistle keen to land Jack Murray after Ross County release

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart hopes they may be able to sign defender Jack Murray permanently.

The 19-year-old was on loan to the Jags this season from Ross County – the second time he has had a spell at Victoria Park.

Earlier this week, Murray was one of 14 players told by the Staggies that their contracts wouldn’t be renewed.

If Murray was to join Buckie on a permanent basis, he would need to swap full-time football for part-time.

It’s a big decision for him to make and Thistle boss Stewart will give him the time he needs to make the call.

He said: “I’d love to get him on board and think he would be a huge signing for Buckie.

“But this a huge decision for Jack now. Myself, Lewis MacKinnon, Andrew MacAskill, Kevin Fraser and Sam Robertson have all been in his position of being released by a full-time club.

“And the next decision for him is huge, because he’ll need to get a career outside football.

“I don’t want to put any pressure on him, but I’ve told him that whatever he decides there will an offer from Buckie there for him.

“He’s been great for us on loan. Once he’s decided what he wants to do, he’s going to let me know.”