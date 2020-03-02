Buckie Thistle gaffer Graeme Stewart has sights set on second place in the Highland League

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart reckons they can finish second in the Highland League after Saturday’s draw with Inverurie Locos.

The point moved the Jags up to fourth in the table. They are nine points behind the second-placed Railwaymen, but do have four games in hand.

And Stewart felt his charges deserved to take all three points against Locos.

He said: “The only thing was being clinical in the final third. We had three good chances in each half and we should take at least one in each half.

“If we’d come in at the end winning 3-0 I think it would have been fair.

“But credit to Inverurie, they battled away and they have danger on the break. I felt our defence was brilliant and didn’t give them much.

“They should be delighted with that because they stole a point. It’s a great result for Inverurie because they could have played better and got beat.

“Fair play to Locos to get a point – but I think it shows we’re going in the right direction.

“The last five or six weeks have been excellent with players we’ve taken in getting better and better. The aim is to try to finish second this season, which nobody will jump up and down about, but after that we’ll target first.”

The only negative for Buckie was a knee injury which saw midfielder Craig Cowie stretchered off in the second half and Stewart added: “We don’t know how it is. He’ll see the physio today, it was a blow to lose Craig.”