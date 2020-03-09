Buckie Thistle edge nine-man Huntly in Highland League

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart admitted his side weren’t at their best but was pleased with the way they battled to a 4-2 win against Huntly.

The Jags made their numerical advantage count in a feisty encounter at Victoria Park with Huntly seeing two players, a substitute and a coach sent off.

Huntly led at the interval through Ross Still but Kyle Macleod levelled two minutes into the second half.

The visitors regained the lead through Alexander Jack before Lewis Mackinnon bundled home a second equaliser.

Kai Ross was sent off in the 69th minute for kicking out at Sam Morrison before Nathan Meres was dismissed following a collision with Mackinnon.

Huntly assistant Richard Cheyne and substitute goalkeeper John Farquhar also saw red in the aftermath.

Buckie made the most of their advantage with Sam Urquhart and Callum Murray on target to seal the points.

Stewart said: “We didn’t play very well but it was a good win. What pleased me most was the fact we didn’t lose our discipline.

“They were still in the game at 2-2 when Kai Ross was sent off for kicking one of our players.

“The second one was the same, they were both deserved red cards.

“Their bench were unhappy because they felt Lewis wound up their player and he probably did.

“But that happens in football and they have to deal with that and control their emotions.

“I was pleased with the way we dealt with the game to get the three points.”

Huntly boss Martin Skinner said: “It was disappointing as we put ourselves in a good position to get something from the game.”