Buckie boss Stewart wary of Scottish Cup TV hype

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart doesn’t want his side to get caught up in the bright lights when they face Bonnyrigg Rose tonight.

The Scottish Cup second-round tie between the Highland and Lowland League leaders is being beamed live by BBC Scotland.

While a television appearance is good for the club and the Highland League, Stewart doesn’t want his players to be overawed by the occasion.

He said: “We’re trying not to think too much about the game being on TV.

“Everybody is probably a bit excited about it, but the players need to try to compose themselves and not be overawed because that’s when mistakes can be made.

“It is exciting and it’s a really good opportunity to show everyone how good the Highland League is. But as a team we don’t want to get too caught up in it.

“Bonnyrigg are a very good side and are the favourites being at home, but if we play at our best we have a chance.”