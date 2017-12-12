Buckie Thistle boss wants to sign striker plus midfielder

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart has revealed they will be making more new signings after their latest double capture.

The Jags have recruited defender Kieran Adams from Huntly and winger Sam Robertson on a month’s loan from Cove Rangers.

Boss Stewart has revealed he is still searching for more new faces to bring to Victoria Park.

However, he will take his time to make sure he lands the right players.

When asked if the Highland League champions would be adding anyone imminently Stewart said: “Not really, but with John McLeod being out injured and selling Chris Angus, we need a striker.

“I’d like to get a striker in and a midfielder as well. I’d like two more signings but I’m not in a rush.

“That’s one thing I want to say because there has been a lot of stuff about losing players to injury and then ‘oh we need to go and get players’.

“I’m going to get the right players, not just any players.

“I’m not being condescending but a lot of fans maybe just want to get bodies in.

“But I want to get the right characters and people that are going to be with Buckie for years.

“Sam Robertson is the kind of player we need for a month or two until we get players back.

“But Kieran Adams is going to be here long term and I’m looking at a striker long term, somebody that will come in and make a difference for the next three or four years, not just the next couple of months.”

With the Jags sitting eighth in the league table it is unlikely they will retain their title. Stewart believes they are now building towards next season.

He said: “When we get some of them back and sign a few boys we will be up there challenging.

“But we probably are building for next season now.”

One new signing who is now available for Thistle is the former Turriff United and Keith playmaker Andrew MacAskill.

He departed Turra in January 2016 for a new life in Australia.

After staying in Brisbane and playing with the Holland Park Hawks, MacAskill is now back in Scotland and was snapped up by Buckie back in October.

He returned to the country last week. Stewart believes he will be a big player for the Jags in the second half of the campaign.

MacAskill was set to make his debut on Saturday against Formartine United but the game was postponed.

Stewart said: “He was going to be starting against Formartine on Saturday so he will make a big difference to us.”