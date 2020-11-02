Jack backs Rothes side to go on making history after cup win

Rothes manager Ross Jack hailed his battlers after they won the Highland League Cup for the first time in club history.

The 10-man Speysiders beat Moray rivals Buckie Thistle 2-1 in the showpiece fixture at Christie Park, Huntly.

In their 82-year history the Mackessack Park men had never lifted this trophy prior to Saturday and had only appeared in two previous finals.

It is the first silverware Rothes have won since the North of Scotland Cup in 1979.

Jack said: “The past is gone now, we’re trying to write new chapters and rewrite the history. And with these guys here we’ve got every opportunity of doing that.

“It means so much to the club and everyone is united. It’s not just me and Jim Walker (assistant manager), it’s the players, chairman, the board and the committee and the fans.

“I hope the fans enjoyed it at home because that was for them.”

Rothes were under pressure in the first period playing into a strong wind and in the second half they had Craig Cormack sent off on 63 minutes.

Former Turriff and Elgin gaffer Jack added: “We decided in the dressing room that if we won the toss we’d play against the wind in the first half.

“We knew the wind was going to get stronger, but we didn’t realise it would be quite that strong.

“We were under pressure for the first 15 minutes and struggling to get out of our own half.

“But you could see the battling spirit and it was a great goal to get back in the game.

“Then after the sending off we hung in there and I was thinking about changes with extra-time coming but I’m delighted for Paul Macleod he deserves it.

“It was a stuffy goal to win it, but it was a tough game all-round, conditions dictated how it was played.

“A special mention must go to Ali Stark who couldn’t be with us because his flatmate tested positive for coronavirus and unfortunately Ali had to miss the final and he’s been outstanding for us so that’s for Ali as well.”

Buckie started well and took an eighth-minute lead when Andy MacAskill’s corner from the right was volleyed home by Joe McCabe.

MacAskill was close to a second, rattling the post with a strike from 25 yards.

But on 28 minutes Rothes levelled with their first decent attack when Allen MacKenzie skinned McCabe on the left before beating keeper Daniel Bell.

Cormack was dismissed by ref Dan McFarlane for quickfire bookings for tripping MacAskill and dissent.

Just as extra-time looked to be on the cards Paul Macleod nodded home the winner in the 94th minute from Alan Pollock’s cross.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “It was a poor performance. We didn’t play well, we didn’t show intensity and we played into Rothes’ gameplan.

“Fair play to them, they deserved to win. They were the better team on the day and they seemed to want it more, which is a bit disappointing.

“We scored a goal and then took our foot of the gas and that’s what I was most annoyed about.

“It was a very strange situation where we thought the game was over and I wasn’t happy.”