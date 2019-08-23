It’s Combe sweet Combe for Fraserburgh’s Aidan

Aidan Combe believes returning to the north-east has allowed him to reach a new level with Fraserburgh.

The winger, who is in contention to line up for the Broch against Fort William tomorrow, has enjoyed a fine start to the season.

A major factor in that has been a return to work in the north-east. Combe, an electrical technician, spent nearly two years based at a gas plant near Cowdenbeath.

During that period he trained with Lowland League side Kelty Hearts and returned from Fife to play for Fraserburgh at weekends.

But Combe now works at St Fergus and has felt the benefits of being able to train with the rest of Mark Cowie’s squad every week.

He said: “I got a position up at St Fergus which has definitely made a difference to my football.

“I managed to get a full pre-season in and being able to train with the rest of the boys every Monday and Wednesday makes a big difference.

“I’ve got off to a good start this season scoring goals and creating goals and I think I have improved this season.

“Getting a full pre-season and training with the team makes a big difference instead of coming up on Saturday and jumping into the team or coming on as a sub.”

The Broch face a Fort William side boosted by Wednesday’s 5-1 win over Rothes in the North of Scotland Cup.

Fraserburgh beat Inverurie Locos 2-0 in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup to continue their fine start to the season after winning their first four Highland League fixtures.

Combe added: “We beat Locos comfortably which was encouraging because we’ve struggled in cups in the last few seasons.

“Fort aren’t the same as last season. We expect a difficult challenge.

“Any team that has beaten Rothes 5-1 and Nairn 5-2 already this season will be a good side, so we’ll need to keep our standards up.

“Nobody can complain about our start to the season in the league.

“We’ve won four games and it doesn’t matter who you’ve played – to have won those games is good.

“We’ve played Buckie and Formartine away, so that was a boost for us because those are two of the toughest away games along with Brora.

“Whether it’s the bottom four or the top four, as long as you beat them that’s the important thing.”