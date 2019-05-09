It runs in the family – Cove’s Brown tries to replicate brother Jason’s success with Peterhead

Jordon Brown hopes he can help Cove Rangers to promotion and make it a family double to remember.

The Highland League champions are bidding to reach the SPFL and face League Two’s bottom side Berwick Rangers in the pyramid play-off final.

The first leg is at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday, with the return at Shielfield Park seven days later.

If Cove can get promotion it would be a time for celebration in the Brown home after Jordon’s younger brother Jason helped Peterhead win the League Two title last Saturday.

Midfielder Jordon, 26, who spent five years with the Blue Toon, said: “It would certainly be a happy Brown household. It would be brilliant and the best season ever if we can get promoted.

“We’ve got the focus fully on Berwick and I’m desperate to do it for everyone connected with the club.

“Promotion would be absolutely massive for everyone at the club from top to bottom.

“It’s been the ambition for a long time at the club so it would be great to make it happen.

“I was absolutely delighted to see Peterhead go up, especially after what had happened to them the week before.

“I keep in touch with a lot of the boys and Jason is there as well so I was delighted for all of them.

“He was there watching when I won the title at Peterhead five years ago and it was brilliant they were able to do it at Hampden.

“I was delighted for Jim McInally as well because last year we fell short, but they’ve bounced back.”

Centre-back Jason was thrilled to help Peterhead clinch the League Two crown with a 2-0 win over Queen’s Park at Hampden.

Now that the Buchan team’s season is over, the 22-year-old will turn his attention to cheering on Cove and his brother.

Jason said: “It’s been great to experience winning the league.

“I’ve heard about it from my brother Jordon, Rory McAllister and others what it’s like, but I was trying to block that out.

“That was because we had a job to do and I didn’t want to get distracted.

“But it’s been great to experience and it’s a magical feeling.

“It was a great result for Cove on Saturday against East Kilbride and I’m delighted for them to be in that position.

“Over the next couple of weeks I’ll be rooting for them. It was a happy Brown household after Saturday and hopefully we can be celebrating some more in the next couple of weeks.”

Cove have set up the tie with Berwick after beating Lowland League East Kilbride 5-1 on aggregate.

They’ve reached this stage without manager John Sheran, who is recovering at home after suffering a heart attack.

Jordon added: “It was a great result for us against East Kilbride, the boys were magnificent from start to finish.

“I think that showed over the two games, conceding a last minute goal at K Park made us hungrier to do well on Saturday.

“We’ve been without the manager for the last couple of weeks as well, but we have done well.

“It’s been strange without the manager, but Graeme Mathieson (co-manager) and Roy McBain (first-team coach) know the club inside out as well and it has showed the professionalism of the boys with the results we’ve got.

“It’s good to see John recovering well, he came up to training last week and it’s been motivation for the boys to complete what we set out to do.”

Berwick sacked manager Johnny Harvey last week and replaced him with John Brownlie in an attempt to galvanise the club ahead of the play-off tie with Cove.

Jordon said: “That shows the measures they’re going to try to stay up.

“Although their results haven’t been good recently, we’ve got to expect our toughest test of the season because they’re an SPFL side battling to survive.”