Inverurie’s Richard Hastings ready for battle with Formartine

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings is keen to get his first win sooner rather than later.

The Railwaymen take on local rivals Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League at Harlaw Park.

Hastings, whose first game in charge was 3-0 defeat to Fraserburgh, said: “I have to get the team performing and that’s always the message; if you perform you will get a result.

“If we can go and get a result then there’s a good chance you’ve done something right in the game.

“That’s the building block and then you get even more buy-in from the players when you have success in what you’re trying to do.

“With every team I’ve ever been involved in you work hard but you get even more if of a buy-in once there are some signs of success.

“Success at this level is winning games and the quicker we get results on the board the better.

“As much as I care about how we’re playing, it’s important that we win games.”

Greig’s quest for points

Meanwhile, Formartine’s Andrew Greig says it’s a fixture both sides know the importance of.

Both Inverurie and United have aspirations of challenging at the top of the division and the winger believes if they are to do that these are the games they need to take points from.

Greig added: “If you want to be up towards the top you need to take points from these games.

“Both sides will fancy their chances and it should be a good game.

“I’d imagine both sides will roundabout each other at the end of the season and it’s important we take something from the game.

“Inverurie will probably be thinking something similar as well.”

Elsewhere Turriff United take on Lossiemouth at the Haughs.

The hosts are still seeking their first win of the season, while the Coasters will be without Michael Weir and Ally Bellingham.