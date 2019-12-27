Inverurie Locos sitting on a Gauld mine of Highland League strikes

Neil Gauld hopes the goals continue to flow for Inverurie Locos’ strikers.

The Railwaymen host Lossiemouth tomorrow having racked up 15 goals in their last eight games.

Frontmen Gauld (six), Jonny Smith (five) and Chris Angus (four) have got them all, while fellow striker Andy Hunter has been heavily involved in the supply when he has started the last two wins against Forres Mechanics (4-0) and Turriff United (8-1).

With struggling Lossiemouth the visitors to Harlaw Park tomorrow, Gauld hopes Locos, who are three points behind Highland League leaders Brora Rangers, can keep banging in the goals.

He said: “We didn’t start particularly well but we picked up and all we can do is keep on winning to try to stay with Brora and Fraserburgh.

“Brora is probably the team to beat. All we can do is win our games and see where it takes us.

“Hopefully, if we keep winning we can be up there come the end of the season and involved in a few crunch games at the end.

“We need to keep the momentum going with the games we’ve got coming up.

“We’ve got Lossie first but there are other important games on the horizon as well.

“Hopefully the goals and the wins don’t dry up, but I’m sure they won’t.

“The way we’ve been playing has made it easy for the forwards because we’ve been keeping the ball well and creating plenty of chances.”

Gauld has enjoyed Inverurie manager Andy Low playing with four strikers and believes the competition between the forward players is motivating them.

He added: “Over the last few weeks it’s the first time probably that all four of us have been fit and all four of us have been playing.

“We’re all different players and I think we work well together. Chris, Jonny, Andy and myself are all different types of players.

“I think playing the four of us has worked well and we’ve all been setting each other up and we’ve all be scoring, so everybody’s happy.

“There is a lot of competition between us and then when we’re all playing there are others who can come into our position, so we know we need to play well.

“We’ve been keeping Neil McLean out of the team just now, which says a lot about how we’ve been doing.

“Ryan Stott is another who has done well this season, but he and Neil both came off the bench on Saturday.

“So there is a lot of competition and you need to play well to keep your place because we have good options on the bench.”