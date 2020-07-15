Inverurie Locos veteran Neil McLean says shutdown has reinforced desire to play on for as long as possible

He’s hoping to be able to start a 17th season with Inverurie Locos in the near future.

And for Neil McLean the determination to continue playing remains as strong as ever.

The Harlaw Park captain penned a contract for the 2020-21 campaign prior to the coronavirus pandemic causing football to be shutdown.

Despite next term’s Highland League also being delayed because of the Covid-19 crisis, McLean’s enthusiasm hasn’t been dampened.

The 39-year-old said: “I’m committed to the club and Inverurie is where I want to be and I do miss it right now.

“I have enjoyed the increased time at home and spending time with my family. That time will probably never be replicated because I won’t always be working from home.

“I’ve enjoyed the break, but I think my wife probably wants the football to restart to get me out of the house and out from under her feet.

“The passion is always there and, while I’m still fit and still able, I’ll keep playing as long as Locos keep offering me a new deal, then I’ll keep going until I know myself it’s time to quit.

“Now’s not the time for that and I’m just focusing on keeping fit for when we get back.”

Although plans may be in place for clubs in the higher echelons of Scottish football to return to action at Highland League level and below, it’s not yet known when they may be able to begin next season.

Locos skipper McLean added: “I think everyone at every level is crying out for football from juvenile, amateur, junior and Highland League football right to the top level.

“I think it shows what a big part of everybody’s lives it is.

“It’s not just about the guys that play but in the Highland League clubs are a big part of the community and they give communities something to get behind so it’s a big miss for everybody.

“I don’t know how next season will work out, but hopefully we can get going in some format even if it a shortened season.”

When next season does begin, McLean hopes Inverurie can challenge for honours, however, he knows it won’t be easy and expects other sides to get closer to the sides that finished in the top six in the Highland League last term.

He said: “There’s a bracket of teams in the Highland League that will have the same ambitions and expectations of each other season after season.

“There are other sides that are coming on as well Huntly have a new manager in Allan Hale and he’ll do an excellent job, Dean Donaldson at Keith has got good a deeper squad at Keith and will be looking to push on.

“We’re under no illusions, we’ll be expected to challenge on all fronts and that’s what we want to be as a club.

“But we’ll just have to see how we get on as and when we are able to start next season.”